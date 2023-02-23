NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Lynn Filisky, 53, of New Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio with her husband by her side holding her hand.



Tracy was born March 22, 1969, in Sharon Pennsylvania; the eldest of four children to Bernadette and Thomas Telega.



She was a proud graduate of Hickory High School in 1987 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Penn State University in 2001. Tracy also received an Integrated Nutritional Health Coach Degree from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2021.





Tracy loved her family beyond measure and devoted all of her time and effort to raising her daughters. She was always willing to extend a hand to friends, family and others in need. She loved to cook, decorate the house , volunteer at her kids activities and even coached two championship volleyball teams for the 7th & 8th grade girls of Holy Family.



Tracy was a warrior, surviving an ovarian cancer diagnosis for eight years, beating the disease multiple times in order to be an active part of her daughters lives for as long as possible.



Tracy is survived by her husband, Jerry Filisky, whom she married October 30, 1999; her mother Bernie (Raymond) Harry of Hermitage Pennsylvania ; three daughters Chelsea (Mac) Fredrickson of Boynton Beach, Florida, Madelyn Filisky and Natalie Filisky of New Middletown, Ohio; a sister Lisa (Mark) Beall of Naples, Forida; two brothers Mike (Melodie) Telega of Culver City, California and Joe (Maegan) Telega of Sharon, Pennsylvania; and her mother-in-law, Joan Filisky of Canfield.



She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Telega and father-in-law, Jerry R Filisky.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that everyone keep Tracy’s memory alive by cherishing each day with their family and friends.



After her oldest daughter was diagnosed with childhood cancer, Tracy was passionate about helping sick children. Also, her middle daughter is affiliated with Chi Omega Sorority at the University of Cincinnati, whose Philanthropic Organization Partner is the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



Therefore, in lieu of flowers, material donations may be made in memory of Tracy to the Make-a-Wish Foundation,

https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR/WishYourWay/Make-A-WishOhioKentukyandIndiana?px=7902560&pg=personal&fr_id=4715



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

