BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Anthony Caudill, 59, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Todd was born July 8, 1963, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Charlotte Dalrymple and Charles Hood.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Todd retired from Hydrochem Industrial Cleaning after 17 years.



He was a member of the Youngstown Dart Association.



Todd is survived by his wife, the former Betsy Beynon, whom he married October 26, 1985; son, Anthony Caudill of Austintown; two daughters, Teri Caudill of Boardman and Nicole (Ray) Harris of Boardman; sister, Diana Hood of Campbell and two grandchildren, Matthue and Hope Caudill.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



There will be no calling hours or services.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



