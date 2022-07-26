NORTH JACKSON — Tina Hall, 57, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

She was born Dec. 26, 1964, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alfred J. Jr. and Janet I. Roessler Hall.

Tina owned Rolling Wheel Farm in North Jackson.

In addition to picnics with family, Tina’s greatest joys were showing miniature horses at the Canfield Fair and spending time with her fair family.

Tina is survived by her aunts, Marjorie Roessler of Berlin Center, Lois Pyles of Lake Milton, Viola Pack of Berlin Center, Bertha Baker of Girard and Audrey Edwards of North Jackson; her uncle, Dexter Hall (Vicki) of Mooresville, Ind.; and many cousins.

She will be laid to rest in North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

