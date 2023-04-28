BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy James Welsh, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his family and friends.

Tim was born October 14, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of the late Raymond and Mary McCarthy Welsh.

He was a 1978 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Tim worked as a union carpenter for Local Union 171 for 30 years until retiring. After retirement, he continued to work, giving of his time and trade to family, friends and anyone in need.

Tim loved motorcycles and enjoyed riding his many Harleys. He also enjoyed flat track races, eagle watching, hunting and his new puppy, Woofy. Most of all, Tim enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Their biggest fan, Papa, will be forever missed.

Mary Jane Hively, his loving companion of 31 years, died June 11, 2017.

Tim is survived by his son, Frederick (Heather) Hively, Jr. of Youngstown; sister, Patti Herman of Austintown; brother, Tom Welsh of Austintown; five grandchildren, Olivia Jane, Calvin Matthew, Asa Espy, Jet William and Indie Leigh; as well as several aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Raymond Welsh.

Family and friends may call Monday, May 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin Tuesday, May 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

There will be a private inurnment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations in Tim’s memory to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 171 YSU Scholarship endowment.

Tim’s legacy will live on with his selfless gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.