Timothy E. Franken Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy E. Franken, 71, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019.

He was born to John F. and Carol E. (Sloan) Franken on June 16, 1948.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1966, where he earned All-City honors in football. Tim earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1974 and his law degree at Akron University in 1978.

During his 35-year legal career, he served as a criminal defense attorney, criminal prosecutor and common pleas judge. In that time, Tim developed a reputation as a dedicated trial lawyer and zealous advocate for indigent clients. His career demonstrated a passion and commitment to the American judicial system. Tim’s ability as an attorney earned him the Lawyer of the Year award in 1996 from the Mahoning County Bar Association.

Outside of his career, Tim was an avid hunter, conservationist and democrat. He was an insatiable reader with a keen intellectual curiosity. Tim spent much of his free time with his family at their cabin on the Slippery Rock River in Pennsylvania. He lived his life without artifice.

Tim is survived by his mother, Carol E. Franken; four children, Brad (Leah) Franken of Cortland, Corey Franken of Dayton, Lucas (fiancée, Shiori) Franken of Queens, New York and Abigail Franken of Charleston, South Carolina; three siblings, John (Darline) Franken, Jr. of Canton, Kelly (Tom) Benson of Canfield and Kitty (John) Kreider of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; six nieces and nephews, Briget (Mike) Morrison, Erin (Steve) Collins, Jake (Denise) Franken, Katy Benson, Ryan Kreider, and Shaylyn Kreider and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, John F. Franken, Sr.

Family and friends may call Thursday, June 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Ohio Ducks Unlimited, PO Box 211, Willoughby, OH 44094, www.ducks.org/Ohio.com, 440-749-5182.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.