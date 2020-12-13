Timothy Cearfoss, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Cearfoss, 67, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born September 19, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Marie (Senkner) Cearfoss.

Tim was a graduate of Ursuline High School and received his Associates Degree from Youngstown State University.

He was an entrepreneur and self-employed for 50 years. Tim owned his own printing company for over 30 years. He then transitioned to working as an insurance agent for Nationwide and American Family Insurance and he excelled in customer service and won multiple awards.

Tim loved his family, especially his bride and his friends. His favorite place was the beach, orange cooler in hand, drifting in the waves. Throughout his life, he was a talented chef, brandy maker and golfer and he enjoyed serving as a Trustee on the Ursuline High School Booster Club and coaching softball.

He is survived by his bride, Patricia A. (McMahon) Cearfoss, whom he married January 17, 1981; four daughters, Jacquelyn (Jimmy) Winterburn of Youngstown, Shannon Yiannaki (Josh Petak) of Youngstown, Christine Cearfoss of Columbus and Maureen Cearfoss of Youngstown; his sister, Jane Cox of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Maeve, Declan, Aevlynn, Nuala, Callum and Grace and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Sekula and his brother, Joseph Cearfoss.

A private funeral service will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home for immediate family, only.

Due to the pandemic, his family plans to celebrate his life with family and friends at a later date. In the meantime, please raise your glass to toast his amazing life!

In lieu of food or flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tim’s name to either the Ursuline High School Athletic Department or the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry. Any money received by the family will be distributed by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

