Timothy Alan Whaley, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Alan Whaley, 70, died peacefully Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.

Timothy was born February 16, 1951, in Salem, the son of Harold and Jean Eckman Whaley.

He was a graduate of LaBrae High School and worked as an electrician for the IBEW 573 electrical union for 50 years. Timothy also volunteered his time as a fireman in both North Jackson and Craig Beach.

Timothy was the owner and instructor of Fun Time Cloggers since 1987, where he spent many years traveling across country dancing with his team.

He enjoyed camping at NASCAR races and at the Canfield Fair, never missing a year in 35 years. He also enjoyed square dancing with his wife and of course, his beloved cats. Timothy was a friend to everyone he met and those who knew him will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Dana “Mickey” Hickman Whaley, whom he married June 17, 1984; daughter, Elizabeth Fisher; son, Timothy R. Whaley; stepson, Christopher (Rachelle) Simmers of Diamond; brother, Johnathan (Cheryl) Whaley of Hickory, Pennsylvania and several grandchildren.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Adam Whaley and a brother, David Whaley.

Per Timothy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

