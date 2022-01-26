YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Adam Huntley, 33, passed away Monday January 24, 2022.



He was born November 21, 1988 in Youngstown, a son of Karen (Huntley) Petrello and Timothy M. Huntley.



Tim graduated from Life Skills in 2007 and most recently in 2021 from New Castle School of Trades, specializing in construction technology.

He was currently employed by CIO Construction and previously employed by Seal Pro.

Tim loved working construction outside. When he wasn’t working he loved spending time with his family and his dog, Gunner.



Tim is survived by his mother, Karen and stepfather, Dan Petrello; maternal grandparents, Stan and Elaine Linert; aunt, Diane (Mike) Reedy; cousins, Justin and Christopher Reedy; father, Timothy M. Huntley; half-brothers, Michael and Dylan; paternal grandmother, Sandra Huntley; stepgrandmother, Rosemary Hutch and stepbrother, DJ Petrello.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Huntley.



Family and friends may call Saturday, January 29 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will follow at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to assist with the family during this difficult time.



