Tiffany Lynn Bungard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tiffany Lynn Bungard, 49, died suddenly Wednesday morning, June 3, at home of natural causes.

Tiffany was born October 17, 1970, in Louisville, the daughter of Greg Bungard and Ellen (Plecha) Smith.



She was a 1988 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked for various doctors as a phlebotomist.



Tiffany is survived by her mother, Ellen Smith of Canfield; father, Greg Bungard of Atlanta; daughter Taylor Whittle of Columbus and companion, John Poprosky.



Tiffany was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Edmund and Helen Plecha.



There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

