Thomas Terlesky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Terlesky, 77, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Naples, Florida, after a brief illness.

He was born on September 5, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John Terlesky and Ethel Polovischak Terlesky.

Tom lived most of his life in Youngstown, moving to Naples upon his retirement.

He was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Ohio University.

Mr. Terlesky began working at the General Motors Lordstown Plant on the day that it opened in 1966, first as a paymaster and eventually becoming a supervisor in the facilities maintenance department.

He retired several years ago and moved south for the warm weather. He was always proud of his Youngstown heritage and came back often to visit friends and family.

He enjoyed living in Naples and devoted his retirement to his passion for golf by spending nearly every day golfing and socializing with his good friends at the Vanderbilt Golf Club. He also enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers and especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mr. Terlesky is survived by his brother, William (Nancy) Terlesky of Boardman; sisters, Nancy Terlesky and Jean Kimmel of Poland; five nephews, Bill Terlesky, David Terlesky, James Kimmel, Andrew Kimmel and Marty (Kelly) Kimmel and six great-nieces and great-nephews, John, Sophia and Anna Terlesky and Sawyer, Jackson and Benjamin Kimmel, with whom he remained close.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Heames Terlesky and his parents.

Calling hours to celebrate Tom’s life will be held from 5: 00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive in Canfield, Ohio.

The family wishes all who knew and loved Tom to celebrate with them a life well lived, and share remembrances.

A private family service will be held later.

Tom’s family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Youngstown, Ohio 44510 or to the Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens 123 McKinley Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

