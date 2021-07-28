Thomas S. O’Hara, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas S. O’Hara, Sr., 78, died Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Tom was born April 29, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of the late Thomas O’Hara and Helen Marrie O’Hara Schabel.

He graduated in 1962 from Chaney High School.

Tom worked at GM Lordstown for 32 years as a line assembler, retiring in 2000. He was there for the first Chevy van to roll off the line and the last one. Tom than went to work for Community Action Transit System (CATS) of Trumbull County as a driver and at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home as a funeral assistant.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church.

Tom enjoyed camping and never missed the Canfield Fair.

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Carolyn Lazorchak, whom he married May 11, 1968; daughter, Shannon (Randy) Kusic of Youngstown; three sons, Thomas (Jennifer) O’Har,a Jr. and Glendon (Tarra) O’Hara, both of Austintown and Dennis (Kristen) O’Hara of Youngstown; his sister, Patricia (Rick) Massie of Austintown; his brother, William (Nancy) O’Hara of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Karlee) Clay, Jaimee Willett, Zachary, Elysabethe, Brandon, Anthony and Natalie O’Hara and great-grandchildren, Bryce Clay and Charlotte Clay.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to St. Patrick Church Preservation Fund, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

A prayer service will be held Friday, July 30 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church.

