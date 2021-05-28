Thomas R. VanWinkle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. VanWinkle, 74, passed away Friday evening, May 21, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 9, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska, a son of the late Leonard E. and Irene E. Hallstead VanWinkle.

Tom served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War, from 1966 to 1969.

He was a brave, loving, compassionate, amazing and giving man. He enjoyed riding his Harley and being outdoors. Family and friends were the most important part of his life. Tom was a positive, influential man to all that knew him. He will be loved forever and never forgotten.

Tom is survived by his fiancée, Rollene Vallero at home; a son, Thomas R. VanWinkle, Jr. of California; a son, Gary Sequeira VanWinkle; a granddaughter, Erin VanWinkle; a great-granddaughter, Kadence VanWinkle; a sister, Barbara Fowler of California; Rollene’s daughters, whom he loved like his own, Jennifer Vallero, Danielle Vallero, Shawna Vallero and Reannan Lewis and their children, Nathaniel, Seth, Kaydence, Elijah, Monica, Payton and Karley and his “wolf,” Bruno.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Thomas and a brother, Jim VanWinkle.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may call Sunday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.