Thomas “Pete” McBride, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Pete” McBride, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 27, 1933 in Youngstown to John and Helen Marrie McBride.

Tom was a 1953 graduate of East High School, where he was inducted into the athletic hall of fame.

He retired in 1995 from the city of Youngstown Water Department, after 43 years of service.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Last Quarter Gang of East High School and a charter member of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society.

He was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jean Hannon McBride, whom he married August 10, 1963; his children, Attorney Michael McBride of Youngstown, Attorney Robert McBride of Canton and Noreen McBride of Youngstown and two grandchildren, Robert and Mary Beth McBride of Canton. He is survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Helen Palma and Rita McBride and his brothers, John McBride and James McBride.

Tom’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Christopher Economus, the staff at Hospice of the Valley and longtime friend, Pat Trell, for their care and compassion.

Calling hours will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Road.

Prayers will begin Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

