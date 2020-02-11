Thomas Neil Lowry, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Neil Lowry, 86, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, February 9, at Sage Park Nursing Home.

Thomas was born April 8, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Clarence and Grace Mullin Lowry.

He was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Thomas worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 64 and worked for various contractors in the area.

In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed playing golf and watching the New York Yankees and Cleveland Browns.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church.

Thomas was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, who served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Thomas is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jane Renaldy, whom he married January 28, 1961; two sons, Thomas C. (Maria) Lowry of Dayton and Greg (Barb) Lowry of Pickerington and three grandchildren, Clare, Patrick and Grace Ann Lowry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Neil Lowry.

Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday February 12 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin 9:15 a.m. Thursday, February 13 at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Dominic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Place Suite 100 Gahanna, OH 43230.

