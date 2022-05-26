STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Nardella, 90, died peacefully Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born December 16, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Cecilia Yash Nardella.

He attended East High School and entered the United States Marine Corps before graduating.

Thomas served his country during the Korean War.

Following the war, Thomas worked as a foreman for Republic Steel, until its closing.

He was a devoted member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Thomas loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren, who equally adored being with him. His passion for helping others wasn’t limited to his family, but anyone that needed the help. Thomas will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Thomas is survived by his children, Michelle (John) Goodin of Poland, Dominic Nardella of Cleveland, Krista White of Poland and Karla (Travis) Stocker of Struthers; six grandchildren, JP Goodin (Stephanie Losiewicz), Tyler Stocker, Trent Stocker, Tessa Stocker, Emma White and Sara White; and two great-grandchildren, Marlee and Ryker Goodin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn (Shook) Nardella, whom he was married to for nearly 50 years before her passing on February 21, 2015; and sister, Dolores Hensperger.

Family and friends may call Saturday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.



