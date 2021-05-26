Thomas M. White, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas White, 96, passed away Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

He was born September 5, 1924, in Richmond, a son of the late William M. and Mildred Z. Baim White.

Tom proudly served his country in the Army.

He retired after a career at General Motors.

Tom had a very strong faith in God and was a longtime member of Highway Tabernacle Church.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gloria A. White; three daughters, Kristine (John) Stephens of Boardman, Patricia J. (John H.) Stephens and Marcia J. (Billy) Packo of Struthers; a son, Blair T. (Debbie) White of Austintown; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Marie White, whom he married March 30, 1946 and who passed away August 23, 1984 and two brothers, Dennis and Marshal White.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley Poland and also Crossroads Hospice for the loving care they provided to Tom.

Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.