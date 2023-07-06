AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Layshock, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Youngstown on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

He was born on March 3, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Peter P. and Margaret Bertko Layshock.

Thomas was a 1966 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He served his country with honor and courage as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His commitment to defending freedom and protecting others was commendable.

Thomas had an illustrious career spanning 42 years as a maintenance worker for General Motors. His dedication and strong work ethic made him an invaluable asset to the company.

Outside of work, Thomas cherished his time with family above all else. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories that will be treasured forever. One of his favorite activities was pulling the grandchildren in a wagon on his tractor around the yard, their laughter bringing him immense joy. Thomas also enjoyed traveling to Canada with his uncle George and his family, to go fishing and creating lifelong bonds.

In addition to his successful career and fulfilling family life, Thomas had a few notable accomplishments that he took pride in. In his younger years, he pursued bodybuilding and even won the prestigious title of “Most Muscular.” His dedication to fitness was inspiring to those around him.

When not working or spending time with loved ones, Thomas found solace in nature. He loved fishing and maintaining his yard, bringing him great satisfaction as well; he took pride in cultivating a beautiful space for himself and his family.

The impact of Thomas’s passing is deeply felt by those who survive him. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah E. Sargent Layshock, whom he married on August 2, 1980. his three children, Harry Barber of Youngstown, Jerry Barber of Hubbard, and Sandy Morello of Tuscan, Arizona; son-in-law, Howard Crum of Youngstown; five grandchildren; Kristine (Clinton) Colley, Jennifer (Thomas) Mazonas, Alana and Gina Armini, and Zachary Foraker; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margararet Ann Layshock of Cortland and Bernadette Zets of Berlin Center, as well as his brother Richard (Donna) Layshock of Phoenix, Arizona; and his dear friend, Pete Morello of Austintown. Thomas had a vast extended family; numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cyndi Crum; his brother, Robert Layshock.

Throughout his life, Thomas shared a remarkable bond with animals. His beloved dog Murphy brought him immeasurable joy over the years with its unwavering loyalty and love. Rosie, another cherished canine companion, was also among those who brought warmth to Thomas’s heart.

To honor Thomas M. Layshock’s memory and pay tribute, family and friends may call 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Another visitation will take place on Monday, July 10, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the same location.

A Funeral Service celebrating Thomas’s life will be held on July 10th at 11:00 a.m., following the visitation, at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to his church, Abundant Harvest Church for their ministries abroad, 104 Idlewood Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

