POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Beule, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born May 1, 1936, in Tippecanoe, a son of Thomas John and Marguerite Vermillion Beule.

Thomas was a graduate of Freeport High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

As a Mason, he was a member of the Al Koran Fraternity. He was also member of the Scottish Rite, 32 degree.

Thomas served on the Dealer Council for Ford Motor Company.

He especially enjoyed golfing, boating and racing stock cars.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Donna Cunningham, whom he married December 2, 1959; his daughter, Cheri (Daniel) Moser of Fort Meyers, Florida; sons, Greg (Chris) Beule of Youngstown and Tom (Tracy) Beule of Boardman; sister, Helen Barker of Freeport; brother, Lloyd (Carol) of New Philadelphia; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Gregory, Savannah and Jake Beule, Jason and Joshua Moser, Jennifer Swartz, Kasandra and Steven Marshal and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his grandson, Gregory S. Beule; granddaughter, Miranda Beule and brother-in-law, Jim Barker.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Calling hours will be held prior to service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Potential Development School for Autism, 2405 Market Street ,Youngstown, OH 44507.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas L. Beule, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.