Thomas John Pompura, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John Pompura, 88, died peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born May 3, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Julia Kubanda Pompura.

He was a 1951 graduate of East High School.

Thomas worked as a firefighter for the city of Youngstown for 30 years and a driver for Brinks Armored Guard until retiring.

He was also a veteran of the United States Navy.

Thomas was a member of St. Michael Church and the Sokol Club.

In his spare time, Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling.

Thomas is survived by his wife, the former Mary McGahagan, whom he married July 23, 1960; two daughters, Dr. Patricia Pompura of Canfield and Mary Jo Pompura of Stow; son, Thomas Pompura of Youngstown; brother, Stephen Pompura of Austintown; three grandchildren, Christina Deal, Katherine Deal and Kelly Deal and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Jonathan Singer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Pompura and sisters, Mary Harley, Jean Pompura and Margaret Simerlink.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, at the funeral home, followed by a 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at St. Michael Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Catholic Charities, 319 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas John Pompura, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: