Thomas James Loney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Loney, 83, died suddenly Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, at his home.

Tom was born July 28, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Emmett and Ann Haney Loney.

He was a 1955 graduate of Wilson High School.

He was a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 396 for over 62 years. He had worked for various local contractors and was employed by the Youngstown Board of Education as a pipefitter for over 13 years.

He was a member of St. Charles Church.

Tom enjoyed following Notre Dame football, the NY Yankees and playing golf but most importantly spending time with his family and being the center of attention.

Tom was married to the former Margaret Ann Murphy, whom he married July 18, 1959, until her death Jan. 16, 2019.

Tom is survived by his five children, Mike Loney of Boardman, Teresa Loney (Mark Biroschak) of Boardman, Katie Loney of Austintown, Thomas (Colleen) Loney of North Lima and Marty (Lisa) Loney of Boardman; one sister, Mary Clayton; nine grandchildren, Joseph (Jessica) Irwin, Alex (Matt) Roth, Matthew Loney, Ryan Loney, Colin Loney, Kevin Darby, Maggie Loney, Abbey Loney and Erinn Loney and four great-grandchildren, Hank and Nora Irwin and Owen and Eli Roth. Tom had 31 nieces and nephews, who all thought they were his favorite.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy; his brothers, Jack and Jerry Loney and his sister, Ann Clifford.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020.

Friends may call 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Septeber 13, 2020, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

The Loney family and the funeral home will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending the funeral home or the church.

If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the Ursuline Sisters, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

