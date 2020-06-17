Thomas J. McHugh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. McHugh, 49, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Tom was born December 2, 1970, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas J. and Jane Burke McHugh.

He attended St. Christine School and was a 1989 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. Tom attended Bethany College, where he was a member of its football team and later attended Youngstown State University before beginning his career in commercial power washing.

He became the owner of PPC Corp., McQ Clean and was currently the owner/operator of McHugh Hauling.

Tom is remembered for his passion for his work and love of family. He enjoyed life, having guests on his property, playing cornhole and sharing a cold beer with friends. He was known to be a very good cook. Tom especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends and is remembered for asking his guests how they enjoyed their meal until he got the answer he desired.

He is survived by his father, Thomas J. McHugh, Sr. of Largo, Florida; a daughter, Mollie McHugh of Hilliard; a son, Michael Francis McHugh of London; a sister, Mary Margaret (Donald) Beyer of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; former wife, Karen McHugh-Fornadel of Hilliard and nephews, Timothy and Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane McHugh.

Friends may call 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Prayers will begin 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 19 at the funeral home, followed by a Noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Catholic Church.

The McHugh family, the funeral home and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering.

If you are unable to attend. the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Tom. Condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.