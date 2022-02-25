COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Garbarz, Jr., 55, died Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Tom was born November 22, 1966, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Thomas J., Sr. and Kathleen Scanio Garbarz. He moved to this area in 1995.

Tom is a graduate of Marquette University and was working for Apple as a tech specialist. He was everyone’s favorite train conductor, fisherman and pyrotechnician.

Tom met his “Lovey” at the Cleveland Airport, asking her to marry him that same day on the short plane ride to Chicago. Perhaps drinks were involved. He married the former Jenette DeMarinis one year later, on July 26, 1996.

He also leaves his children, Michele (James) LeMari of Los Angeles, Andrew Padach of Youngstown, Maria (Patrick) Russo of Boardman and Salvatore Garbarz at home; two grandchildren, Ori LeMari and Lucia Russo; his parents, Tom and Kathleen of Chicago; his sister, Donna L. (Roland) Harvey and his brother, David Garbarz of Chicago. Aside from his immediate family, Tom dearly loved his in-laws, Louis and Marie DeMarinis and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and family may call from 1:00 – 4 :00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406. The family will have a celebration of life Sunday evening.

A prayer service will be held at 11:45 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Church, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Leonard Kirtz School Playground, in Tom’s memory, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown, OH 44515.

