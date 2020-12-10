Thomas J. “Big Oaf” Yaksich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Thomas J. “Big Oaf” Yaksich, 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, December 5, 2020.

He was born September 26, 1968, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph Yaksich and Judi Kalna.

Oaf graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He loved working on cars, especially doing body work on them. He enjoyed listening to the Beach Boys, watching Netflix series, playing Angry Birds and spending time with friends.

He is survived by his two brothers, Kevin Yaksich of California and Joey Yaksich of Hubbard; aunts and uncles, Stephanie and Walter Clark, with whom he made his home in Austintown, Janet and Russell Peacock of Brookfield, Robert and Kelley Kalna of Poland and Michael and Jody Kalna of Austintown; a cousin, Stephanie (Cyrill) Sanders-Vertrouwd and their son, Gideon of The Netherlands and numerous other cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Steve and Helen Kalna; two uncles, Ron and Richard Kalna and a cousin, Anthony Sanders.

There will be no services

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this time.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

