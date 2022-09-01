NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Howard Hawkins, 89, died peacefully Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Thomas was born June 16, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Samuel and Flossie Mae (Smith) Hawkins.



He was a 1950 graduate of Chaney High School.

Tom served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1962.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 41 years and retired in 2004.



Thomas married his wife, Eleanor Jane Akins on November 29, 1975 at Chapel of the Friendly Bells in Youngstown.

Tom and Eleanor were blessed with two children, John Thomas of Niles and Patricia Ann of Cortland. He leaves one grandson, Nathan James Hawkins of Cortland.



In his spare time, Tom enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and playing his banjo. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.



Tom is survived by a brother Donald Hawkins of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Ella Hawkins, Norma Jean Neff and Marie Metz; brothers, Robert and Roy Hawkins and sisters-in-law, Marcella, Michie and Kathy Hawkins.



Family and friends may call Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.



