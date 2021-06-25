Thomas Henry Eisenbraun, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Henry Eisenbraun, 79, died Wednesday, January 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital.

He was born December 30, 1941, in Struthers, Ohio, a son of Wilfred and Mary Agnes (Winfield) Eisenbraun.

As a youth, Tom was active in Boy Scouts where he achieved scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout rank.

Tom was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy.

He worked for 50 years in the automobile industry in sales, management and ownership of Strausbaugh Dodge and Columbiana AMC.

He was very involved in the community. As a member of the Masonic Lodge he was a 32nd degree Mason. Tom was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Youngstown where he served as President (2006-2007), Lieutenant Governor Elect for Kiwanis Division 21 (2009-2010) and Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis Division 21 (2010-2011). He was also charter member of the Poland Lions Club. As a member of the Mount Olivet Church he served on the Consistory as a Deacon. Tom also volunteered for 10 years at the Bridgestone Invitational, delivered Meals on Wheels and rang the bell for Salvation Army.

Tom enjoyed family, traveling, vacationing and hosting a monthly poker game with his poker buddies.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee (Bowman/Knopp) Eisenbraun, whom he married on February 17, 1984; two daughters, Lisa (Robert) McGehee, of Poland and Shauna (Barry) Yane, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two sons, Thomas (Stacey) Eisenbraun, of Greenville, South Carolina and D. James “Jim” (Lisa) Knopp Jr., of McKinney, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brandi Eisenbraun, Justin Bator, Amber Lester, Addison Yane, Shawn McGehee, Jena Lee Hatch, Alexa and Zane Knopp; five great-grandchildren, MarLee, Brooke, Logan, Sophia and Evelyn.

In addition to his parents; Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Root and two brothers, Wilfred “Bud” Eisenbraun and David Eisenbraun.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel 2726 Center Road.

A Masonic Service will take place at 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 27, at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Youngstown Scholarship Fund or to the Mount Olivet Church Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.