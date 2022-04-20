STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Varley, 76, died peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022 at Briarfield Place with his family by his side.

Tom was born July 3, 1945, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas H. and Rose (Berendt) Varley.

He was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Tom began his career at General Motors on the production line and later earned his role as Supervisor of Production. He retired as the Senior Labor Relations Representative after 36 years of service. Tom was proudly involved in the joint program with the UAW as a National Certified Employee Assistance Professional. After retiring, Tom worked for the Covelli Center as a security supervisor for about ten years.

Tom enjoyed coaching basketball at Cardinal Mooney High School and St. Christine School. He was also involved in many bocce leagues in the area.

Tom is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Brahney, whom he married October 5, 1968; daughter Jennifer (Bob) Gray of Boardman; son, Thomas P. (Kimberly) Varley of Boardman; sisters, Judith Spencer of Ellensburg, Washington, Karen (Ken) Smerek of Girard and Jacquelin (Don) Putro of Tega Cay, South Carolina; brother, Robert (Lorene) of Solon and six grandchildren, Bo and Meredith Gray and Alayna, Tommy, Jayse and Adalynn Varley.

If you were to ask, Tom would tell you that his life was blessed beyond measure by his family, of which he was very proud.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Paul Spencer.

Family and friends may call Friday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial tributes take the form of donations to Briarfield Place Activity Fund, 8400 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Tom’s final selfless act of kindness was giving the gift of life through organ donation.

