Thomas H. Ball, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Ball, 86, died March 21, 2021 in Hospice House.



Born October 12, 1934 in Colver, Pennsylvania, the oldest of four, to the late Thomas and Anna (Wahna) Ball.



Tom was a 1952 graduate of Ebensburg Cambria High School and went on to become a die maker for General Motors until his retirement in 2000.

He was also an Army veteran.



Tom enjoyed gardening, yard work, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of the Old Timers Baseball League and enjoyed breakfast with the G.M. retirees.



He married Linda (Vicini) Ball August 13, 1966. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Annemarie (Dr. J.P.) Wherthey of Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Linda Gabauer of Austintown; grandchildren, Alex, Jordan, and Claire Wherthey and Logan Gabauer; brother, George Ball of State Line, Pennsylvania; sisters, Barbara Alman of Barrington, Illinois and Elizabeth (Ralph) Weiland of Libertyville, Illinois; in-laws,, Jean and Robert Mucciola of Windber, Pennsylvania and Betty and Dick Steiner of Crozet, Virginia and many nieces and nephews,



He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Virginia Ball; brother-in-law, Ronald Alman and cousin, Michael (Dorothy) Bellish.



Family and friends may call Friday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Michael Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will take place at Canfield Village Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

