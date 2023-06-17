CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas F. Fullerman, 74, passed peacefully, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born February, 5, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Kathleen Nolan Fullerman.

Thomas was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was an Army veteran.

He was the owner of Fat Tommy’s Tires.

Thomas had a passion for riding his Harley-Davidson, especially on back roads, with no end destination in mind. He was on boat and car racing teams that traveled all around the eastern part of the United States, always traveling with his family. Thomas was an avid Steelers fan and was proud of his Irish heritage.

He is survived by his wife, the former Frances Wetzl, whom he married September 15, 1979; daughters, Kristy (David) Budavich of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kelly (Matt) Borys of Fenwick Island, Delaware; sister, Marcia (David) Titus of Dover, Delaware and grandchildren, Katherine and Josiah Budavich.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Fullerman.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, where calling hours will be held prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’ memory may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

