Thomas Conrad Wrenn, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Conrad Wrenn, 79, died peacefully Sunday, August 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a man of faith and integrity, who centered his life around his family and serving others.

Tom was born in 1941 in Youngstown, to Laura and Andrew Wrenn.

A graduate of Ursuline High School, he became interested in the priesthood and attended Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Cincinnati for three years.

Tom led a distinguished career as a psychologist, professor and lawyer. He dedicated his career to counseling, researching and teaching and was a zealous advocate for children. He developed a true passion for working with children with developmental disabilities.

He was a lifelong learner. Tom earned a psychology degree from Youngstown State University, a Master’s Degree in Education / Psychology from The University of Akron and a Doctorate of Psychology from Kent State University. At age 50, he returned to school and earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron.

Tom was a school psychologist for 25 years with Trumbull County and Niles City Schools. He consulted for organizations serving those with mental and developmental disabilities and the Ohio Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. Tom was a dynamic and empathetic clinician who also provided counseling to adults and children for 13 years in his private practice.

His passion for academia led him to teach psychology at Pennsylvania State University, Shenango Valley Campus and a 23-year career teaching psychology at Youngstown State University.

In the latter part of his career, Tom fought to give a voice to abused children. For more than ten years he served as assistant prosecutor and later chief counsel, for the Child Assault Division in Trumbull County. He received several notable appointments, including appointment by Bishop Thomas Tobin to The Diocese of Youngstown Review Board on Sexual Abuse. He was also appointed by Ohio Attorney General Jim Petro to train victim service providers to speak to and for abused children.

After retirement, Tom drove for Gold Cross Limos for funerals. He always felt that he was able to help families in their time of need.

Tom was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland and active on the Bereavement and Third Source Committee.

Tom was a devoted family man, an avid reader and a car enthusiast, often bragging of driving a race car 145.83 miles per hour at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was known for his quick wit and always loved to share a laugh. Proud of his Irish heritage, he especially enjoyed traveling to Ireland.

Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Mary Kay, whom he met on a blind date, introduced by long time devoted friend, Tom Papa. He leaves three children, Thomas Andrew Wrenn of Columbus, Joseph Patrick (Debra) Wrenn of Poland and Karin Ann (Michael) McConkey of Georgia; five grandsons, Ian and Owen Wrenn of Columbiana, Joseph Wrenn II of Poland and Matthew and Colin McConkey of Georgia and a stepgranddaughter, Aubrie Lagamba of Poland. Also surviving is his sister, Marilyn Thompson of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Andrea Ellis and brother-in-law, Richard Thompson.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Debbie Lepore and the entire staff at the Inn at Poland Way for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Tom and his family.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 7 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7 at Holy Family Church in Poland, with Msgr. William Connell officiating.

Burial will follow in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The Wrenn family, the funeral home and the church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Tom.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Holy Family Church,2729 Center Rd, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

