POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Backus McKendry, 72, died unexpectedly, Monday, May 2, 2022, at home.

Thomas was born February 7, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of William and June Campbell McKendry.

He was a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School.

Thomas was a veteran who served his country in the Army.

He worked as a stationary engineer for General Motors for many years until his retirement.

In his spare time, Tom loved to have a good time with his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons playing pool and attending their sporting events. He also loved woodworking and was an avid reader.

Thomas is survived by his wife, the former Diane Melesky, whom he married February 22, 1974; two daughters, Kate McKendry of Philadelphia and Laura (Ryan) McBride of Poland; two sisters, Suzanne (Frank) Zadell of Vermillion and Marianne Cornwell of Boardman; brother, William (Jackie) McKendry of Michigan and three grandsons, Colin, Patrick and Ethan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Donald Cornwell.

A private service will be held for the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations to Lifebanc, P.O. Box 933379, Cleveland, OH, 44193.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

