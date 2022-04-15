BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas B. Fagan Jr. of Boardman, Ohio (formerly of Lyndhurst) died April 12, 2022, becoming a guardian angel for “his three girls”.

Born June 1, 1939, he started working as a young boy delivering milk and later bread early in the morning before school. After completing his education, he joined the Army serving his country in Germany and Italy.

Following his military service he began a career in banking, in addition to a second job as an auto mechanic, which he continued past his retirement.

He was immensely proud of his Irish heritage – St. Paddy’s day was a favorite holiday along with July 4th. He was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns & Cleveland Indians (it will always be the Jake); a love of sports that he passed on to his girls. Later in life, he began his love of running, which continued into his early 70’s, including a 10k the day before brain surgery in 1994. History, anything World War II related, airplanes of all kinds, car racing and watching Jeopardy were among his many interests.

He is survived by his three girls: B. Kelly Fagan, Heather (son in law Chet) and Jennifer Burciaga (son in law Gabriel). His granddaughters: Melanie Lauren and Marisol Burciaga, close friends and former coworkers.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Funeral services and burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org or the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland at www.clevekids.org.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

