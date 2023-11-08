NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Andrew Orsini, a beloved member of the community and a dedicated family man, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Born in Girard, Ohio on September 5, 1939, Tom was the son of the late Andrew and Agnes (Guerriero) Orsini. From an early age, he showed resilience and determination, qualities that would shape his life and leave a lasting impact on those who knew him.

Tom attended Rayen High School, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

After completing his education, Tom embarked on a remarkable career in the meat industry. He owned and operated Orsini Meats on Belmont Avenue, where he served the community with dedication and passion. Through his work as the Meat Manager at Boardman Sparkle Market, Thomas developed close relationships with both colleagues and customers. His commitment to his craft earned him membership in Union 880 and the Meat Cutters Union UFCW.

But Tom’s true pride and joy resided in his family. To him, family was everything. Tom married the former Carolyn Colaprete on May 5,1962 and she died October 22,2021. He shared countless cherished memories with Carolyn whom he traveled to Italy—a trip that held a special place in his heart. Their bond was one that exemplified love and companionship.

Tom is survived by his children Tom (Andrea Keener) Orsini, Monica (John) Rafoth, , and John Orsini. His devotion extended to his grandchildren as well: Alexis (Eric) Clayton, Nicholas (Negar Khalili) Orsini, Alyssa (Ian) Crawford, Alise Rafoth; great-grandsons Dominic and Anthony Clayton. The love they shared will forever live on through them. Tom leaves his stepsisters Marian (Rich) Diana, Terry (Tom) Anness and Deedee Pernotto. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sisters, Carmel Matulek and Mary Balog.

Tom’s community involvement extended far beyond his successful career. He dedicated himself to organizations such as Youngstown Morra and Italian Fest, offering his support whenever it was needed most. Thomas’s dedication to service also carried over into his military life; he served in both the Army Reserve and Active duty, embodying a strong sense of duty and patriotism.

A man of great faith, Thomas was a devoted member of St. Christine Church. He served as an Usher and acted as President of the Booster Club. Additionally, he contributed his time and wisdom as a member of the Parish Council. Tom wore many hats throughout his involvement with St. Christine Church, but perhaps none held more significance than his role as a mentor, a rebranding from the Cornersburg Raiders to the St. Christine Crusaders.He influenced countless young lives through his guidance, teaching them important values on and off the field.

Tom’s impact on the lives of those around him cannot be overstated. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication to his family will forever be remembered. He leaves behind a world that is better because he was in it—a world that will continue to honor his legacy for years to come.

Tom Orsini may no longer be with us physically, but his spirit will forever be present in the hearts of those who had the privilege to know him. As we remember him today, let us celebrate a life well-lived and honor his memory by continuing to embody the values he held dear: love, compassion, family, and service to others.

His family would like to thank the Inn at Glenellen for providing a home. Briarfield staff for the compassion and care for our father and the other residents. Diane and Ed Reese for their dedication to our father. We would also like to thank St. Christine Church for their guidance of faith for Tom, Carolyn and their family.

Family and friends may call on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 3:00- 4:45 p.m. at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44511, followed by a 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom to St. Christine Church or The Inn at Glenellen.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

