Thomas A. Howley, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Howley, 96, formerly of Poland, passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021, at The Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Tom was born May 7, 1925, in Youngstown, to Thomas J. and Margaret Langan Howley. Sadly, when Tom was just 14 months old, his mother passed away. Several years later, his father remarried Mary K. O’Hara, who then raised Tom and his siblings lovingly as her own.

Tom graduated from Ursuline High School in 1943.

He then proudly served in the Navy in the South Pacific. When he was discharged in May 1946, he returned to Youngstown and began his studies at Youngstown College (now YSU), earning a degree in business, graduating in 1951.

On June 23, 1951, he married Sally Anne Carney at St. Edward Church. They were married for 65 years until her passing July 3, 2016.

Tom worked in the industrial engineering department and then became the benefits / salary administrator at Commercial Intertech (now Parker Hannifin), retiring in June 1991 after 32 years of service.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Kathleen (Robert) Sullivan of Frisco, Texas; son, John T. (Melinda) Howley of Columbiana; daughter-in-law, Laurie Hanahan Howley of Cincinnati and Eileen Mackin (Robert) Dorinski of Coon Rapids, Minnesota. He leaves his grandchildren, Michael Sullivan, Kelli Sullivan (Jeremy) Green, Kim Howley (Justin) Kirchner, Karrie Howley (Kevin) Simek, Katie Howley (Keith) Mead, Sarah Howley (Tim) Buckley, Robert Howley, Christy Dorinski (Greg) Harris and Stephen (Laura) Dorinski and great-grandchildren, Ryder, Emersyn, Isabella, Kayla, Taylor, Dylan, Colin, Sloane, Joshua, Genevieve, Henry, Bella and baby boy, Harris, due in July. He leaves behind his sister, Sr. Lin Howley, O.P., Akron and sister-in-law, Rachel Carney of Boardman, as well as several nieces and nephews and until recently, kept up with them and their children.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Sally Anne, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth W. Howley and brothers, Edward J. and James P. Howley.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests donations to be made in Tom’s memory to the charitable organization of choice or to St. Charles Borromeo, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

