Theresa Tovtin Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, for Theresa Tovtin, age 91, who passed away Tuesday evening, May 14, at Hampton Woods.

Theresa was born February 18, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George and Ann (Fulton) Tovtin.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Theresa was an avid golfer and loved gardening and cooking. She was an active card club member and a volunteer for the Friends of the Poland Library and Holy Family Parish.

Her husband, James F. Tovtin, Sr. whom she married September 17, 1949, preceded her in death on May 11, 2010.

Theresa is survived her daughter, Paula (Joe) Silvashy of Westlake, Ohio; her son, James (Mary Ann) Tovtin, Jr. of Poland, Ohio; her grandchildren, Bradley (Kim) Tovtin, Brian (Kristen) Tovtin, Brittany (Marco) Raimondo, Miranda (Chris) Mykytiak and Joey Silvashy and her great-grandchildren, Braden, Logan, Hudson and Grayson Tovtin, Avery and Everly Raimondo, Graham, McCoy and Isley Mykytiak.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Georgeane Boyarko.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, prior to the service, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

