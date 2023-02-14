AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa A. McMahon, 70, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her home, with family by her side.

Teresa, affectionately known as Terri, was born February 21, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of Arnold W. and Magdalen “Peggy” Stock Bokesch.

Terri was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She worked at Mercy Health for 30 years in patient finance and as a supervisor. She also worked for Dr. Antoine El-Hayek as an office assistant.

Theresa was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She was a member of the Austintown Eagles and the Saxon Club.

Some of her passions included horse racing and gardening and she especially loved her dog, Mello.

Terri is survived by her sons, Tommy and Michael McMahon, both of Columbus; stepdaughter, Heidi Heid of Florida; sister, Darlene Aiello of Austintown; brothers, Dan Bokesch of Austintown, Bill (Elaine) Bokesch of San Diego and Jim Bokesch of Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Nolan and Emmett McMahon; Godchildren, Shannon Blackburn, Danny Bokesch and Joseph McMahon and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Dena Bokesch and her longtime companion, Henry Graham Hied.

A funeral service will be celebrated 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Calling hours will be held prior to the service, from Noon – 3:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

