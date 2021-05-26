Theodore Stanley Niziolek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Stanley Niziolek, 79, died peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

Ted was born August 15, 1941, in Youngstown, the oldest child of Theodore and Helen Ewolhin Niziolek.

He graduated from South High School in 1959 and went on to Combs College of Music in Philadelphia, where he was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity. He was a junior, home for summer, when he was drafted into the Army. Ted served in Vietnam and as many others, suffered the consequences of war.

Ted’s entire working life was as a tail stretcher at Aerolite Extrusion. After retiring, he liked to go out, go to flea markets and enjoy the outdoors.

There was so much more to Ted than most people knew. He was smart, kind, funny and had a big heart. He was also an excellent accordion and piano player.

Ted was loved very much by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecelia (Doug) Bouslough, Jeannette (Steve) Fisher and Helene (Anthony) Viano and nieces and nephews, Tony, Alex, Amy, John, Julianna, Stevie Marie, Andy, Aurora, Colin, Aiden, Matthew, Cristen, Ryan Ivey and Andy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of monetary donations, his family has requested an act of kindness be done for someone else in Ted’s memory.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

