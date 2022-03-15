AUSTINOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore Miller, 83, passed away Friday evening, March 11 at Hospice House.



He was born June 18, 1938 the son of the late Michael and Helen Landa Miller.



Theodore graduated from South High School.

He served his country in the United States Army stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

He was employed for 20 years with Republic Steel, Bridge Specialist for four years, Barrett Cadillac for six years and Hynes Steel for 15 years. He was also a track official at Canfield Speedway, Lernerville, Expo Speedway and Speedway Seven in the 70s and 80s.

In Theodore’s free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cruising around in his old Pontiacs.



His most beloved treasured wife of 49 years, MaryJane Turacek, whom he married May 8, 1965, passed away May 28, 2014.



Theodore is survived by his three children, Ted (Charlotte) Miller of Austintown, Kerry (Norm) Lanterman of Austintown and Denise Miller of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jason and Olivia Miller and Matt and Brantley Lanterman; a great-grandson, Jacob Miller and his brother, Tom (Jackie) Miller of Austintown.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Julian and a brother, Mike Miller.



Per Theodore’s wishes there will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.