PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma L. Rohrbaugh Patrick, 94, peacefully passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home.

She was born October 22, 1927, in Harman, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Elwood and Mary Clayton Roy.

Thelma was a homemaker. She loved feeding everyone and her Jell-O desserts were her specialty. She also enjoyed making Christmas cookies during the holidays. She loved working in her rose garden and watching the frogs in the pond. That resulted in beautiful roses and a huge frog collection.

During the 1960s, she got her driver’s license and went to work at Mapsco Plumbing for several years. She enjoyed her work and became a supervisor before long.

Family was the center of Thelma’s life and she was a best friend and confidant to anyone who needed it. She was the best “running buddy” anyone could have.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Regina Humphries and her husband, David, with whom Thelma had a special bond, of Petersburg; four grandchildren, Jarrod and Jess Humphries, Dee Nichols and Leslee (Brandon) Roberts; seven great-grandchildren, Kadie, Cecil, Remington, Ty, Cory, Jackie and Haley and two sisters, Violet and Dorles.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Elvin Rohrbaugh; second husband, Cecil Patrick; son, Dennis Rohrbaugh; grandson, Curtis Nichols and her siblings, Mabel, Raymond, Beulah, Clara, Asa and Elwood, Jr.

Per Thelma’s wishes, there are no services.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thelma L Patrick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.