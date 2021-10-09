Thelma Irene Inghram, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Irene Inghram, age 96, died at home on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Thelma was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on January 11, 1925, the daughter of Arthur Taylor and Freida Taylor Redman.

She grew up in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania and graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1942.

She met Raymond E. “Pug” Inghram when she was 16 and knew then he was the one she would spend her life with. Pug and “Doodles” were together for 53 years, raising six children. They moved the family to Youngstown in 1961. Ray preceded her in death on November 28, 1999.

Thelma was a homemaker and caregiver. Although there was a 16 year gap between the oldest and youngest child, she managed to corral all six and teach them the value of compassion for others, loyalty to family and the importance of balancing hard work with a fun, fulfilling life.

She was a chauffeur, a tutor, a finder of lost homework, shoes, glasses and a whiz at fixing hamburger and potatoes 20 different ways when money was short. She could do it all.

Thelma enjoyed being with family and friends. She was a happy and positive person throughout her life. Thelma especially enjoyed talking with and listening to her grandchildren about things important to them. She kept many of the treasures they gave her; stones, rocks, interesting leaves and pictures they had drawn. She liked to exercise and always kept herself fit. She enjoyed singing and was a terrific dancer. Thelma was always ready to drop everything and go when a road trip was offered. Distance and duration were not important to her – enjoying the scenery, exploring some new road and having a good conversation were what made a good ride. She had the good fortune to make several trips to Florida, Arizona and Hawaii.

Thelma is survived by her children, Terry R. Inghram of Austintown, with whom she made her home, Michael Thomas “Tom” (Sharon) Inghram of Hubbard, Johnetta Kelly (John) of Florida, Rebecca Gaines (David) of North Kingsville, Raymond A. Inghram of Austintown and James B. Inghram, also of Austintown; grandchildren, John Inghram (Amanda) of Streetsboro, Michelle Hohlbaugh of Stow, Robert “Butch” Inghram of Cuyahoga Falls, James A. Inghram and Matthew T. Inghram, both of Columbus, Kristina L. Macauley (Jim) of Missouri and Dina McAllister (Steven) of Conneaut; great-grandchildren, John Inghram, Frank Rogan, Courtney Hohlbaugh, Katelyn Ward and Erin and Jamie Macauley. Thelma also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was particularly close to her niece, Melodee Jones of Arizona.

Waiting for Doodles in the afterlife is Pug, with two sets of golf clubs and looking forward to playing nine holes on a course that looks suspiciously like Canaan Valley.

Also waiting are her parents; her older brother, James O. “Bud” Taylor and infant son, Raymond E. Jr.

As per her wishes, there will be no services for Thelma. Family will gather privately to share memories, laugh and celebrate her strength and “our good fortune that she was our mom.”

If you should want to honor Thelma’s memory, please consider making a contribution, in her name to the Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.



The family wishes to share their appreciation for the care and compassion shown to their mother by Home Instead, particularly Chandra and Lisa. We also appreciate the medical care and support provided by Traditions Hospice, particularly nurses, Brenda and Mo and social worker, Amanda. Thank you all very much.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.



