Thelma B. Griffith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma B. Griffith, 86, passed away Tuesday evening, December 29, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.



She was born September 25, 1934 in Philippi, West Virginia a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna B. (Strawderman) Boyles.



Thelma was a graduate of Philippi High School.

For 20 years, she was a seamstress for Plakie Toys, sewing outfits for the dolls.

When she wasn’t working, Thelma enjoyed quilting, fishing and camping. Her family loved to gather at her home for the holidays where she cooked wonderful dinners. Another enjoyment Thelma had was going on roadtrips with her husband through the mountains and taking in the scenery.



Thelma is survived by her husband, Ronald Lee Griffith, whom she married July 3, 1954; her son, Garry Lee (Donna) Boyles of North Canton, her daughters, Donna LaJune Holbrook of Mineral Ridge, Karen Sue (Edward) Reichart of Masury; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rose Frey of Philippi, West Virginia and Frankie Mae (Kenny) Shreeve of Maybe, West Virginia.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Bielik; two sisters, Louise Harris and Mary Ethel Shaffer; and a brother, Clyde Leonard.



Private family services were held and burial took place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



