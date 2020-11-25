Terry (Rauschenbach) Evans, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Evans, 59, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born February 10, 1961 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Theresa Cicatiello and Edward Rauschenbach.

Terry grew up on the West Side of Youngstown and was a proud 1979 Chaney graduate.

Most recently, Terry was a community healthcare worker for United Health Care and prior to that she held several positions at St. Elizabeth Hospital over her 41 years. She was also co-owner of CNT Answering Service and currently was treasurer for Mill Creek Woods Homeowners Association.

Terry enjoyed playing bocce and was a member of a bocce league at Pacentrano Club.

Terry is survived by her sister, Jody Rauschenbach of Boardman; an aunt, Judy Hanek of Austintown and her beloved dachshunds, Bella and Maggie.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services were held.

Terry’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown CVIC for all of the great care they gave to Terry.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Animal Rescue Corps, 1380 Monroe Street NW, #326, Washington, D.C. 20010-3452 or Huskers Hope Dachshund Rescue, 301 Dimery Avenue, Beaver Crossing, NE 68313.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

