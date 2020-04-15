Teresa M. Coleman, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa M. Coleman, 93, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, after a brief illness at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Teresa, daughter of Frank and Genevieve Berry Ferranti, was born November 6, 1926, in Youngstown.

After graduating from South High School in 1945, Teresa attended and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1948.

She worked at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, working in various departments, retiring from the hospital’s recovery room unit in 1992.

Teresa married William L. Coleman, a former patrolman with the Youngstown Police Department, on August 19, 1950.

Teresa was a member of Holy Family Church, Poland.

She was a kind and gentle woman who was devoted to her family and friends. Teresa loved to shop, enjoyed day trips, playing cards, visiting her children and grandchildren and was an avid Notre Dame football fan.

She is survived by three sons, Gerald E. (Stephanie) Coleman of Poland, William M. (Mary Lou) Coleman of Boardman and Kevin P. (Melissa) Coleman of New York City; daughter, Kathleen (Joseph) Lyden of Poland; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Clara Ferranti and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, and her husband, who passed away March 19, 2017, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen Coleman; brothers, Joseph Richards and Lawrence Ferranti and sisters, Margaret Costello and Teresa’s twin sister, Frances V. Connelly.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Joseph Masternick, Dr. Robert Wetzel, Dr. Charles Wilkins and Dr. Prakash Roy.

The family would like to acknowledge the dedication, support and comfort provided to Teresa during her time at Windsor Estates Assisted Living and Masternick Memorial Healthcare.

The family would also like to extend their appreciation to MVI Homecare.

A mass and memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

Contributions in Teresa’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Teresa M. Coleman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.