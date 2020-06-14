Teresa Jeanette Flowers, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Jeanette Flowers, 58, departed this world Thursday, June 11, 2020, to enter into eternal peace with our Heavenly Father after a seven-month battle with brain cancer. Her family was by her side.

Teresa was born on November 19, 1961, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of John and Jeanette Pizzuto, moving to Youngstown as a young child.

She attended Fitch High School and spent 15 years working in Denali National Park, Alaska, where she had many amazing experiences and made friends from across the world.

She loved to laugh, dance, sing and spend each day with family. She was talented in the kitchen, always creating new recipes. She was a proud grandmother and her grandchildren lovingly called her Nonni. She had a giant heart and always helped those in need.

Teresa will forever be treasured by her family and friends for her bravery, strength and compassionate heart.

Teresa will be deeply missed by her mother, Jeanette Pizzuto; daughters, Jessica Fadem and Renee Mannion; grandchildren, Randy Paradis and Natalie Fadem; sisters, Christine Graham, Kathy Murray and Janet Berringer; companion and best friend, Frank Seidita and many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Pizzuto and her grandparents.

Family and friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for care and support.

Arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Teresa Flowers, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.