NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tena L. Garver, 52, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Hospice House.

She was born on May 28, 1969, in Logan Utah, a daughter of the late Golden and Anne (Thomas) Kimball.

Tena married Robert M. Garver on January 9, 1987 and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2021.

She is survived by two daughters, Amberly Garver and Ashley Garver, both of Struthers; a son Andrew Garver; two sisters, Cheryll (Marty) Wellenbrock, of Kennewick, Washington and Sandy Fitch, of Sioux City, Iowa and two grandchildren, Fallon Lee and Skyler James.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

