AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted R. Sloan, 66, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his twin daughters by his side.

Ted was born December 30, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of William and Emilia Cua Sloan.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Ted worked for the family business, S&S Elevator Service, for 47 years as Vice President until retiring in December 2020.

Ted loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching their sporting events, taking day trips and making everlasting memories with them. He was a die hard YSU football fan. He was a season ticket holder for many years and often traveled to away games. Another one of his hobbies was to be a roadie for the Donnie Iris band. He was often in charge of selling merchandise and would assist with the sound crew. One of his favorite places was Mill Creek Park. When his daughters were younger he would always take them on adventures and now with grandchildren he also shared his love for the park with them. In retirement he would go every morning to walk, enjoying its beauty and wildlife. Ted, with his charismatic personality, never met a stranger. He will be missed very much by all but may the memory of him be everlasting.

Ted is survived by his wife, the former Faye Updegraff, whom he married June 23, 1984; daughters, Kari (Michael) DuPonty of Canfield, Teddi (Ryan) Reese of Canfield and Cathy Smith King of Florida; son, Bryan (Kirstie) Griffith of Poland; sister, Shirley Sloan of Austintown; brother, William (Barbara) Sloan of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Andrew and Anthony Griffith, Ryan and Kaden Reese, Sloan DuPonty, Alexis Mills, Amanda Skagen and Steven Horne and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 29, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the MICU staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Ted.

