AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ted E. Scott, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.

He was born on April 8, 1964, in Omaha, Nebraska to Ralph and Mary (Hahn) Scott.





Ted was a dedicated and hardworking individual who spent the majority of his career at General Motors as an assembler from where he retired.



Beyond his professional life, Ted was a jack of all trades and possessed vast knowledge on various topics. One of Ted’s passions in life was rooting for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team.



Before joining General Motors, Ted served in the United States Marines for 11 years as a Sergeant. During his military service, he exhibited exceptional dedication and received numerous accolades for his bravery and commitment to duty. Ted was awarded the Good Conduct Medal with two Stars, the National Defense Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with one Star.



Ted is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Ciccarelli, whom he married on November 21, 1998; daughter, Tiffany Ciccarelli of Austintown; twin sons, Tommy (Jennifer) Ciccarelli and Tony Ciccarelli, both of Austintown; brother, Rick Scott of Oklahoma and his grandchildren, who referred to him as “Papa”, Angel, TJ, Tyson, Trenton, Mira and Tyler Ciccarelli.

In addition to his parents. Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Cyndi and brother, Stanley Scott.



Funeral services for Ted E. Scott will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023. A memorial service will take place at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Austintown Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.