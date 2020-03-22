Tammy DeMarco, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy DeMarco, 60, was called home Sunday, March 15, 2020. She fought a tough battle with heart disease and cancer and was a true fighter until God needed another angel.

She was a true angel to all who knew her and even to those who didn’t. Tammy was kind, caring and compassionate to all who crossed her path.

She worked 38 years for Circle K as a district manager and was loved by her co-workers.

Tammy will be sadly missed by her beloved partner of over 20 years, Jeanine Christy; her mother, Nancy Kuivila; her precious sons, James, Jr. and Christian Joseph Snyder and her grandchildren, James III and Sydney Miller Snyder, whom she cherished dearly. She also leaves her beloved sister, Terri DeMarco and her nieces, nephews and many friends who touched her life dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph E. DeMarco; her two brothers, Joseph and Angelo DeMarco and her stepfather, Gil Kuivila.

A private service was held at Bethel Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

Memorial tributes may be made in Tammy’s memory to an animal charity of your choice or Bethel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tammy DeMarco, please visit our floral store.