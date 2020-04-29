Tamara Ann Maxwell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamara “Tammy” Ann Maxwell, 56, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Tammy was born October 26, 1963 in Youngstown, to father, W. Clark and mother, Joann Skurich Avery.

She was a 1981 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Audiology and Speech Pathology from Kent State University.

Tammy had a passion for sports and adored watching her daughter and best friend, Sarah Maxwell, play softball and volleyball through the years. As a football fan, she also enjoyed cheering for the Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tammy was known for her kindhearted, selfless and compassionate spirit, along with her charmingly witty sense of humor.

She leaves her mother, Joann; her daughter, Sarah; her sister, Trudy Avery; her brother, Paul Michael Avery; Sarah’s legal guardian, Michael Demetra and her cherished Shetland sheepdog, Bronson, all residing in areas of northeast Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clark.

Private services were held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Poland Chapel and she will be buried with her father in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to her family to help with the funeral cost.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

