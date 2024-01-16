BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – T. Gordon Welsh, 87, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, following a brief illness.

Gordon was born September 12, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of Charles P. and Gertrude Poppineau Welsh.

He attended St. Patrick Elementary School and Ursuline High School, graduating in 1954. While at Ursuline, he was a member of the drama club, glee club and football team. Gordon also attended Youngstown University.

While in grade school, he met the love of his life, Joan Langley, whom he married June 30, 1956.

After graduating high school, Gordon enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served for two years and considered his time in the Corps as the most formative time of his life. While in the Marines, Gordon met his lifelong friend, Teddy McVeety, of the Bronx, New York.

Gordon served as a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy under his father-in-law, the late Sheriff Paul J. Langley. He served as an agent for the Mahoning County Humane Society for nine years. Gordon began his professional service in the Mahoning County court system as a bailiff for his dear friend, the late Charles J. Bannon. In 1979, he was appointed the first court administrator for the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, a position he held for over 20 years.

Gordon was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown, where he sang in the choir for many years.

He was a member of the National Center for State Courts and past president of the Ohio Association of Court Administrators. Gordon was an honorary lifetime member of the Mahoning County Bar Association, where he served on the grievance and memorial committees. He managed the bar association’s softball team for several years. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 6, where he served as a trustee and chairman of its Catholic action committee.

Gordon will be deeply missed by his three sons, Paul, his caregiver with whom he shared his home, Magistrate Timothy G. (Attorney Kathi McNabb) and Kurt (Lisa Antonini). He is also survived by his beloved grandchild, Timothy P. (Anna) Welsh of Beavercreek. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Carol Langley Crawford and many nieces and nephews. Gordon will also be missed by Joanie’s lifelong friend, Isabelle Borowski of Denver, Colorado and his dear friends, Dr. Fred Kurz and Fred Reardon.

Besides his parents and wife, Gordon was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Sheffield and brothers, Chuck and Ben.

Gordon loved his Catholic faith, family, country, its system of justice, Irish heritage and music. He was especially fond of the big bands and Sinatra, Bennett and Mathis.

The family thanks Dr. Theodore Cubbisson for his compassionate care for Gordon for many years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown. Per Gordon’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes, in Gordon’s name, be made to St. Patrick Church.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of T. Gordon Welsh, please visit our flower store.