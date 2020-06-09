Sydney Alexis Kern, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sydney Alexis Kern, 19, passed away in her loving mother’s arms, surrounded by her adoring family, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

She was born November 25, 2000, in Youngstown, to Sean and Dianna Vantell Kern.

Sydney attended Leonard Kirtz School.

She was famous for being Justin Bieber’s biggest fan, idolizing her brother and lighting up a room with her laugh.

She will be remembered as a loving sibling and daughter who made a lasting impression on every person who knew her. Sydney’s incredible bravery and strength will never be forgotten and she always will be cherished in the hearts of those who loved her.

Sydney is survived by her parents; a sister, Paige Kern; brother, Chase Kern; her grandmother, Birdie Vantell; uncles, Joseph, Richard, Jr. and Vincent (Stephanie) Vantell and Zack Kern; cousins, John, Jaxon, Jacob and Jayce Vantell; four nieces and nephews, Fenton, Franklin, Zoey and Penelope; her best friends, Addison and Avery Wilkinson and many other relatives.

Sydney was welcomed to Heaven by her grandfathers, Richard Vantell, Sr. and William Kern.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Carol May, Dr. Barbara Gaines and the entire Supportive Care team at UPMC.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Prayers will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Maron Church.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Sydney.

